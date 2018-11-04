Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

HVT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of HVT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,296. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director G. Thomas Hough bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,688,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,070,000 after purchasing an additional 164,255 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

