HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Insider Michael S. Cuffe Sells 5,196 Shares

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HCA opened at $134.44 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

