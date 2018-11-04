Head to Head Analysis: Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) vs. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 14.77% 3.42% 1.54% IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 333.56% 52.00% 29.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $668.96 million 5.00 $77.14 million $0.85 9.18 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales $183.91 million 4.03 $774.62 million $20.83 1.13

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Realty Capital. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 0 7 3 0 2.30 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 0 1 1 0 2.50

Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.56%. Given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats IRSA Propiedades Comerciales on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders. As of June 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,512 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27.7 million square feet, are leased to approximately 250 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Alto Palermo S.A. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires. The company offers leases to retail tenants in its ten shopping centers; administration and maintenance of common areas; administration of contributions made by tenants to finance promotional efforts for the shopping centers; and parking lot services for visitors. The company also offers credit card consumer finance service, through the issuance of its Tarjeta Shopping and Tarjeta Shopping Metroshop credit cards, for consumers at shopping centers, hypermarkets, and street stores. It also engages in the development and sale of residential properties, and acquisition and sale of undeveloped parcels of land for future development. In addition, it engages in the development of condominiums associated with its shopping centers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

