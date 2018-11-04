Head to Head Comparison: CUI Global (CUI) versus Cool (AWSM)

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cool has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and Cool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.64 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -5.37 Cool $23.39 million 0.60 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

Cool has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CUI Global.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -17.26% -17.77% -11.16% Cool -31.85% -160.62% -40.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CUI Global and Cool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,878.72%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Cool.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Cool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CUI Global beats Cool on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Cool

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

