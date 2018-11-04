Head-To-Head Contrast: Marketing Alliance (MAAL) versus Allianz (AZSEY)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Marketing Alliance has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marketing Alliance and Allianz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Allianz 0 4 3 0 2.43

Dividends

Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Allianz pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 3.87% N/A N/A Allianz N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Allianz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $31.23 million 0.78 $1.45 million N/A N/A Allianz $123.78 billion 0.75 $7.69 billion $1.72 12.22

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

