Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,382. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Kurt Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $303,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew E. Townsend sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $90,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,482,675. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,786,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

