Helmerich & Payne (HP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $57.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,768. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -223.62%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 123,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

