Heska (HSKA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) will release its Q3 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Heska had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA opened at $101.75 on Friday. Heska has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $102,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,828 shares of company stock worth $5,854,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSKA. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.