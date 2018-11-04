HFF (HF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HFF (NYSE:HF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HFF INC., operates out of eighteen offices nationwide and is a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital market services to the U.S. commercial real estate industry. HFF offers clients a fully integrated national capital markets platform including debt placement, investment sales, structured finance, private equity, note sale and note sales advisory services and commercial loan servicing. HFF incorporates capital markets knowledge with local real estate knowledge to successfully complete any type of real estate transaction, regardless of size or complexity. HFF consistently maintains the capital markets relationships critical to successfully accomplish the clients’ specific capital needs in today’s highly complex and rapidly shifting capital markets environment. “

HF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HFF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of HFF from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HFF currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:HF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 241,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HFF has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $161.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. Research analysts forecast that HFF will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Gibson sold 34,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $1,534,091.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,624,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 12,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $532,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 434,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,087,939.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,244 shares of company stock worth $5,696,330. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HFF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HFF by 509.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HFF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HFF by 266.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HFF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HFF

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

