Highwoods Properties (HIW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 828,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $706,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,265,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,682 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,788,000 after acquiring an additional 420,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,383,000 after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

