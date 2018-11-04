Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

HGV opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.21 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 20.01%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $510,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,828.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard Potter purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,157.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 438,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 68.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,761.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

