Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Holdings Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 61.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,914,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 40.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.99.

NYSE HLT opened at $72.82 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

