HitCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTC)

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. HitCoin has a market capitalization of $962,114.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HitCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.02482423 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009713 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009796 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003708 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000624 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001030 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitCoin Coin Profile

HitCoin (CRYPTO:HTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. The official website for HitCoin is hitcoininfo.com. HitCoin’s official Twitter account is @HitcoinPH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HitCoin

HitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

