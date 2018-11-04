HMS (HMSY) Issues Earnings Results

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. HMS updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. HMS has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HMS by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

