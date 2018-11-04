HomeStreet (HMST) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, FIG Partners set a $30.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

HomeStreet stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $250,132.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,617.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 438.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $172,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

