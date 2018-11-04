HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,399,000 after purchasing an additional 205,418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 330,003 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HomeStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in HomeStreet by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 340,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $720.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $250,132.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,617.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

