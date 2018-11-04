Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,969. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $660.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Larry N. Middleton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $51,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $121,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 66.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 864,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 557,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 99.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 465,769 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 42.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,107,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 330,742 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

