HRT Financial LLC Invests $565,000 in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,858 shares of company stock valued at $68,953,653. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.