HSBC Trims Standard Chartered (STAN) Target Price to GBX 610

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target decreased by HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a report published on Thursday. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of Standard Chartered and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 735 ($9.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 731.08 ($9.55).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 579 ($7.57) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 152,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.38), for a total value of £975,646.87 ($1,274,855.44).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.