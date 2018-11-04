Huami (HMI) & Dell Technologies (DVMT) Financial Comparison

Huami (NYSE:HMI) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Huami and Dell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami N/A N/A N/A Dell Technologies -3.01% 30.61% 3.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Huami and Dell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huami 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Huami presently has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. Dell Technologies has a consensus price target of $110.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Huami’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Huami is more favorable than Dell Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Huami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huami and Dell Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami $314.91 million 1.88 $25.77 million N/A N/A Dell Technologies $78.66 billion 0.89 -$3.73 billion $6.17 14.78

Huami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dell Technologies.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats Huami on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc. under the Xiaomi brand. It also provides mobile apps, such as Mi Fit that focuses on sports and fitness functions for users of Xiaomi wearable products; and Amazfit, which focuses on functions related to health and medical care for users of its self-branded products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions consisting of flash arrays, scale-out files, object platforms, and other software solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyper scale servers. The VMware segment offers compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security infrastructure software, including software-defined data center products, such as vSphere, vSAN, VMware NSX, and vRealize products; VMware Cloud solution that enables customers to run, manage, connect, and secure applications across private and public clouds; and end-user computing products comprising Workspace ONE solution, which enables IT organizations to deliver access to applications, data, and devices. The company also provides cybersecurity solutions; intelligence-driven information security solutions; cloud-native platform for software development and IT operations; cloud-based integration services; cloud software and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions that enable customers to migrate, run, and manage mission-critical applications in cloud-based IT environments; and financing services. The company was formerly known as Denali Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dell Technologies Inc. in August 2016. Dell Technologies Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

