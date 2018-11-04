Humana Inc (HUM) Receives $337.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.72.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Humana to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.05. The stock had a trading volume of 684,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,914. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Humana has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $341.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 14,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.25, for a total value of $4,638,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,574,961. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,296,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Humana by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Humana by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

