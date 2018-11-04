Hyatt Hotels (H) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.41.

Shares of H traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.17. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 105,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

