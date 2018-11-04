Hydrogenics (HYGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

HYGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hydrogenics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrogenics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:HYGS opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Hydrogenics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 46.22% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hydrogenics stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Hydrogenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

