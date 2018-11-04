I Minerals (IMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

I Minerals Inc (CVE:IMA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

I Minerals Company Profile (CVE:IMA)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops potassium-feldspar, quartz, halloysite, and kaolin and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

