Iamgold (IAG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Iamgold to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iamgold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of -0.19. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Sunday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.