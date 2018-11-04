IBERIABANK (IBKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $91.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.33.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 26.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 24.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 25.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,607,000 after purchasing an additional 458,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 30.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 533,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 123,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 14.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.