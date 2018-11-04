IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 5,231 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 58.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Range Resources by 14.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Range Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,115,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,711,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 167,814 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $306,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Range Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

