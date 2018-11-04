IFP Advisors Inc Has $619,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $133.55 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $125.70 and a twelve month high of $151.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

