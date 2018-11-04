IFP Advisors Inc Sells 88,248 Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (IFV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,526,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after buying an additional 1,004,898 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,575,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after buying an additional 53,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFV opened at $18.87 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.