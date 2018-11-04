IG Group’s (IGG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on the stock.

IGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IG Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 957.25 ($12.51).

IGG opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Wednesday. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.94).

In other news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,765 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total value of £264,610.85 ($345,760.94).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

