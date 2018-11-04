indaHash (IDH) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $29,662.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00257159 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.47 or 0.10285652 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

