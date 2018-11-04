Infinera (INFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Infinera has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.05)-$0.02 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.52. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Infinera to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

