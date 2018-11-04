Influence Chain Tops One Day Volume of $189,302.00 (INC)

Influence Chain (CURRENCY:INC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Influence Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $189,302.00 worth of Influence Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Influence Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Influence Chain has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Influence Chain alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00036351 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007817 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000240 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Influence Chain

Influence Chain (CRYPTO:INC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. Influence Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Influence Chain’s official Twitter account is @InfluencerChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Influence Chain is www.influencechain.org.

Influence Chain Token Trading

Influence Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influence Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influence Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Influence Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Influence Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Influence Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.