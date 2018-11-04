Insider Buying: ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) VP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) VP Neal V. Fenwick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 520,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,013.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $919.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $507.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

