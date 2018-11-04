Insider Buying: Avangrid Inc (AGR) Director Buys 213 Shares of Stock

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Director Alan D. Solomont purchased 213 shares of Avangrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $10,100.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,466 shares in the company, valued at $164,357.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AGR opened at $47.02 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Avangrid by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avangrid by 601.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

