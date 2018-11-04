Insider Buying: Hays plc (HAS) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS) insider Susan Murray acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £6,560 ($8,571.80).

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Friday. Hays plc has a 1 year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.01 ($2.43).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

