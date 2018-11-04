Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Director Acquires 6,750 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Mary Ann Deacon bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $111,442.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,851.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LBAI opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. FIG Partners raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,331,000 after acquiring an additional 155,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,869 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

