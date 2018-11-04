Insider Buying: Wrap Technologies Inc (WRTC) Insider Acquires 333,334 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) insider Elwood G. Norris bought 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,002.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WRTC opened at $4.00 on Friday. Wrap Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

