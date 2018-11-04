Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Director Sells $1,217,889.50 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,217,889.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. FBR & Co lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

