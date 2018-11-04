Insperity (NSP) PT Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. First Analysis reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

NSP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 287,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,369. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Insperity has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.62 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $4,723,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,097,998.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $4,604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,055 shares in the company, valued at $14,510,191.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,192 shares of company stock worth $18,290,208. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 566.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

