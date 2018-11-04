Integra Lifesciences (IART) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

IART traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,786. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $62,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,475,927.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,592 shares of company stock worth $3,573,584. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,381 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

