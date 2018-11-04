Integra Lifesciences (IART) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IART. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

IART traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 859,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,786. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,927.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $561,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,584. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,078,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $713,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 22.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 365,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,263,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 604,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 142,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

