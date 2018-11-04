Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,568 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,177. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $261.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

