Intel (INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 59.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 148,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 33,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.