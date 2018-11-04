International Prospect Ventures (IZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 4440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

About International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. The company has 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle gold prospect consisting of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in 8 properties located in Western Australia within an area southeast of Karratha covering a total area of approximately 927 square kilometers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Prospect Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Prospect Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.