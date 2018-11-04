Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.91 ($3.38).

ISP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of BIT ISP opened at €3.08 ($3.58) on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.