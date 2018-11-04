INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of INTL Fcstone worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,583,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,899,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 377.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 253,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut INTL Fcstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

NASDAQ INTL opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.76. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 0.05%.

INTL Fcstone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

