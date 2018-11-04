Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

