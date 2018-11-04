Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) Holdings Cut by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $35.73 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

