Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,529,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,752,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,068,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $100.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

